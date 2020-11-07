Anantapur: Collector Gandham Chandrudu asks students, teachers to adhere to Covid protocols

Bukkarayasamudram (Anantapur): Collector Gandham Chandrudu impressed the school children and even teachers making a surprise visit to a government high school in a remote Siddirampuram village in Bukkarayasamudram mandal here on Saturday. He interacted with children and asked them general knowledge questions and took a class on corona protocols that should be followed and amused children and teachers.

He wrote on black board the protocols to be followed by students to save themselves from the ill-effects of the virus.

Observing social distancing in classes and wearing of mask was a must, he said and added one should wash their hands for 40 seconds and should not touch their face, nose or rub their eyes frequently. He advised against mixing with friends freely and also warned against ill-treating co-students, who recovered from coronavirus. He asked the children to gorgle their mouths with salt and hot water regularly.

Over 12,000 students and teachers were tested to ensure that none attending classes are carrying the virus. Of those tested, a mere 0.46 per cent tested positive. The collector also shared lunch with students and enquired about the quality of food being served to them every day. District Education Officer Samuel and MEO Guru Prasad were present.