Anantapur Collector Gandham Chandrudu promises all help to groundnut farmers

Anantapur: District Collector Gandham Chandrudu has assured the farmers and agriculture labour that he will apprise the state government the impact of heavy rains on crop yield and damage to groundnut quality.



Interacting with farmers at the groundnut crop field of farmer Ramanjeneyulu in Ramapuram village in Battalapalle mandal here on Wednesday, Chandrudu was shown the harvested crop quality groundnut with poor yield.

Responding to the farmers on the issue, he assured the farmers that the department of Agriculture would make an assessment throughout the district and submit a report on the crop yield.

The farmer Ramanjeneyulu told the collector that normally they would get a crop yield of 10-12 bags but due to excessive rainfall the yield has fallen to 5-6 bags per acre.

The collector asked farmers not to get disheartened.

He promised to apprise the government and draw their attention to yield loss and a fall in their revenue by 50 per cent. Revenue Divisional Officer Madhusudan Reddy and agriculture officials accompanied the collector to the field visit.