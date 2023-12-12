  • Menu
Anantapur cops recovers 385 stolen mobiles

SP KKN Anburajan producing the recovered mobile phones in Anantapur on Monday
Highlights

The Anantapur police were instrumental in recovering 385 lost or stolen mobile phones worth Rs 71 lakh, with the help of SP KKN Anburajan unique initiative ‘Chatbot’

Anantapur: The Anantapur police were instrumental in recovering 385 lost or stolen mobile phones worth Rs 71 lakh, with the help of SP KKN Anburajan unique initiative ‘Chatbot’. These mobiles were recovered from nine districts in AP, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

So far, the district police have recovered 8,000 mobile phones, worth over Rs 13.13 crore.

Briefing the media here on Monday, SP Anburajan warned the people not to purchase mobiles from unknown people without proper bills, as they could be stolen mobiles. He informed that people, who sell stolen mobiles normally will sight reasons like ‘their relative was hospitalised for an emergency surgery and they needed money to pay hospital bill’ etc.

The SP explained that those, who lost mobiles, should first register their names through CEIR App. Then their phones will be blocked preventing the robbers from accessing confidential information stored in the mobiles. He requested the people to inform the police at mobile number 9440796800, if they notice anyone selling mobile at railway stations or bus stands.

The SP lauded district cybercrime CI Sheik Zakeer and his team for recovering the lost or stolen mobiles.

