Anantapur dist wins Skoch Award for effective implementation of APMIP schemes

Anantapur: District Collector O Anand expressed delight over the district receiving Skoch Award for the year 2024–25, recognising successful implementation of schemes under Andhra Pradesh Micro Irrigation Project (APMIP).

Speaking here on Monday, the Collector said the award reflects the district administration’s commitment in achieving development goals and supporting farmers through efficient scheme execution.

APMIP officials formally handed over the award to the Collector during the event. Joint Collector Shiv Narayanan Sharma, APMIP Project Director Raghunath Reddy, and Horticulture Officer Uma Devi were present.

According to officials, Anantapur was allotted a target of 18,000 hectares for micro-irrigation coverage during 2024–25. Through APMIP, the district successfully provided micro-irrigation equipment to 14,869 farmers, covering 17,642 hectares, achieving 98% of the target. This accomplishment played a key role in securing the national recognition.

On behalf of Anantapur district, APMIP Project Director Raghunath Reddy and the then Assistant Project Director Firoz Khan received the award from Skoch Group Founder and Chairman Sameer Kochhar at a programme in New Delhi on Saturday.