Anantapur district legal services authority holds review meeting

Anantapur: As per the directives of the Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, Amaravati, the Anantapur District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) conducted a review meeting on Thursday on preparations for the National Lok Adalat scheduled on December 13.

The meeting was held at the District Court Hall under the chairmanship of E. Bhima Rao, Principal District Judge and Chairman of the DLSA. Senior police officials from the erstwhile Anantapur district participated in the session.

Addressing the gathering, Judge Bhima Rao urged police officials to ensure that the maximum number of compoundable criminal cases, excise cases, and long-pending settlement cases are brought before the Lok Adalat for amicable resolution.

He stressed the importance of utilizing the December 13 National Lok Adalat as an opportunity to clear a large volume of pending cases through mutual settlements.

He appealed to all departments to work in coordination to make the upcoming Lok Adalat a grand success.

The meeting was attended by First Additional District Judge Satyavani, DLSA Secretary N Rajashekar, Junior Civil Judges Balakoteshwar Rao, Harika, Permanent Lok Adalat Chairman K Srinivasa Rao, Legal Adviser Sainath Reddy, Excise Superintendent S Revathi, police officials from all sub-divisions of the erstwhile district, Circle Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors, and Court Constables.