Vision document will transform state into global economic hub: Komatireddy

Hyderabad: State Roads & Buildings and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has affirmed that Telangana is entering a decisive phase of accelerated development.

Welcoming global investors, industry leaders, and policy experts at the Global Summit on Tuesday, the Minister said the state government’s development roadmap was guided by the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document, aimed at transforming the state into a major economic hub of south India and a globally competitive growth destination.

The government was building an integrated infrastructure ecosystem covering roads, railways, aviation, digital infrastructure, power as well as health and logistics to support rapid industrialisation, seamless connectivity, and sustainable economic expansion, he said, while announcing that Telangana had framed its first-ever comprehensive Road Sector Policy, outlining long-term priorities and investment strategies for the next two decades.

Telangana was poised to emerge as a logistics powerhouse with the establishment of a world-class dry port, enabling global trade access and boosting industrial capacity, the Minister said.

Stating that strong road networks were the backbone of a strong economy, Minister Komatireddy highlighted major projects in the pipeline, including the Regional Ring Road with radial links, Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) road projects worth ₹11,399 crore, and a proposed 8-lane greenfield expressway connecting the two Telugu states’ capitals with an elevated corridor to Srisailam.

Referring to rail modernisation, Minister Komatireddy said that Telangana will advance towards high-speed, high-efficiency rail systems with dedicated freight corridors, upgraded international-standard stations, enhanced regional rail networks and future high-speed and bullet rail proposals.

Telangana was working to also build a strong aviation ecosystem to support global business travel, logistics, and tourism.