For the poor & downtrodden: Revanth on Vision Document

Bharat Future City: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Tuesday that Telangana Rising 2047 Vision document was crafted for development of the poor and downtrodden sections and to provide a level playing field for all by eradicating caste barriers.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister unveiled the Telangana Rising 2047- Vision Document at the Bharat Future City. The Chief Minister said that the government needs to spend on welfare until there is level playing field for all, including the poor and downtrodden sections. Hence, this was not expenditure but an “investment” in future, through which they too can help make Telangana number one and compete with developed countries. The Chief Minister said, "I can say authentically that there is no quality and skill in our education system. That is why I have initiated a Skill University and Young India Sports University. We have a population of 140 crore, we are not getting one gold medal. All these plans are for the poorest of the poor. They are being given opportunities at a young age."

Recalling that Mahatma Gandhi once advised on the need to remember the poor when any policy is adopted, he said: "I only thought of how this policy is helpful in removing poverty, caste-based discrimination, providing education, health and employment.

As per the aspirations of the people of Telangana, the government is committed to freedom, social justice, equal opportunities to all sections. For this purpose, we brought this Vision Document,” said Revanth Reddy. He said that the government was going ahead by giving priority to education, irrigation and communication and at the same time providing quality education and employment opportunities to the youth.

The Chief Minister said that over four lakh people gave their suggestions to the government.