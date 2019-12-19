Anantapur district police counters JC Diwakar Reddy for his bootlicking remarks

The Anantapur district police officers' union has reacted sharply to the remarks made by former minister JC Diwakar Reddy. The immediately demanded an unconditional apology to the police. Representatives of the District Police Officers Association Sake Trilok Nath, Zafar, Sudhakar Reddy, Gondla Harinath, Tej Paul and Sivakumar told the media that not only the people of the state know about who licked the shoes but also the people of the state. "Chandrababu, who has worked for 14 years as CM, is not even condemned JC, " he said.

They recalled that JC's comments from the past for which he is facing the music till now

"Can you come out without gunmen?" Police association questioned JC.

They said the Anantapur district police system is working effectively, ethically and honestly. The Association clarified that it would fight for the prosecution of JC. Speaking harshly, they said that they would bring the matter to the attention of the authorities to file criminal cases. "It is not known whether JC will be in the future, but, the police system will, " police asserted.