Anantapur: Ensure free, fair polls, Collector tells officials

Anantapur: District Collector Gandham Chandrudu has stated that the election code comes into force with the issue of election notification. In the context, the collector called upon all the officials including RDOs and Sub-Collectors to work for ensuring a free and fair polling in all the four phases of panchayath elections.

Addressing officials through video-conference from NIC hall on Friday, Chandrudu said that in the first phase, elections will be held in 12 mandals in Kadiri revenue division in 169 gram panchayats in 1,714 wards for which 1,730 polling stations have been arranged.

In the second phase, polling will be held in Kalyandurgam and Dharmavaram revenue divisions in 19 mandals, 310 panchayats in 3,220 wards for which 3,272 polling stations are in place.

In the third phase of polling, elections will be held in 19 mandals, 381 panchayats in 3,768 wards under the jurisdiction of 3,931 polling stations in Anantapur revenue division. In the fourth phase, election will be held in Penukonda revenue division in 13 mandals in 134 gram panchayats in 2,042 wards for which 2,098 polling stations have been arranged.

Nominations for the first phase of elections will commence in Kadiri revenue division on January 29 and end on January 31. Scrutiny of nominations will be on February 1 and final nominees list will be released on February 4 and polling will be held on February 9 and results will be declared on the same day.

For second phase, nominations process will start in Kalyandurgam and Dharmavaram revue divisions on February 2 and polling will be held on February 13.

For third phase in Anantapur revenue division, nominations will start on February 6 and polling will be held on February 17. For the fourth phase in Penukonda revenue division, nomination process will commence on February 10 and polling will be held on February 21.