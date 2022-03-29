Anantapur: First wife protests at husband's second wedding event, police gives counselling

In a shocking incident where a software employee's second wedding reception has created a stir in Anantapur district after the first wife launched the protest at the event citing she had not received the divorce. Eventually the police stepped in and sent her to the Disha police station.



According to police and the victim, Dudekula Nagaraj of Allagadda in Kurnool district was married to Mahaboob Bee of Kovelakuntla in the same district six years ago and has a five-year-old baby. However, couple approached the court for a divorce due to mental problems.

Meanwhile, Mahaboob Bee came to know that Nagaraj had recently married another girl and attempted to disrupt a wedding reception held on Monday in Ramnagar.

When Nagaraj's family complained, a team of fourth urban CI Katti Srinivasan reached there and pacified Mahabub Bee and advised to go to the Disha police station where she received counseling as the divorce is a matter for the court to decide. However, it is noteworthy that Nagaraj said that he had divorced Mahaboob Bee in the past.