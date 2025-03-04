Obesity Crisis Among Hyderabad’s IT Professionals Raises Health Alarms

AIG Hospital chairman, Dr. D. Nageshwar Reddy, highlighted the severe health implications of obesity, warning that it is now linked to almost every major disease. “Obesity is no longer a minor issue; the situation in India is far more serious than previously thought,” he said.

Early Heart Disease and Rising Diabetes Cases

The most concerning trend is the early onset of cardiovascular diseases among Hyderabad’s IT professionals. Dr. Rajiv Menon, Head of Cardiology at AIG Hospital, noted that heart attacks are occurring two decades earlier than expected. “In the West, heart diseases manifest much later, but in Hyderabad’s IT sector, we are now seeing individuals in their 20s suffering from heart attacks due to obesity,” he warned.

He also pointed out that Hyderabad is on its way to becoming the diabetes capital of India, mirroring India’s global status as the diabetes capital of the world. The findings align with data from the National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5), which shows that 32% of men and 30% of women in Telangana aged 15 to 49 are overweight or obese—figures higher than the national average.

Obesity’s Impact Beyond Heart Health

Beyond cardiovascular risks, obesity is taking a toll on multiple aspects of health.

Liver Disease: Dr. P. Nagaraja Rao, Chief of Hepatology, noted a rise in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), even among those who have never consumed alcohol. “Many advanced liver disease patients have been overweight for years, leading to fat accumulation and inflammation in the liver, which can even result in liver cancer,” he explained.

Hormonal and Reproductive Issues: Senior consultant gynaecologist Dr. Shraddha Ramchandani linked obesity to polycystic ovarian disease (PCOD) and infertility. “Excess fat leads to hormonal imbalances, affecting ovulation and increasing miscarriage risk,” she said.

Sleep Disorders and Respiratory Issues: Excess weight is also causing serious sleep and breathing problems. Pulmonologist Dr. Vishwanath Gella highlighted how obesity weakens immune function, increasing vulnerability to pneumonia and influenza. Meanwhile, ENT expert Dr. Srinivas Kishore Sistla pointed out the connection between obesity and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), where fat accumulation around the neck restricts airflow during sleep, leading to poor sleep quality and heightened health risks.

The Need for Urgent Action

Doctors at AIG Hospital stressed that obesity is largely driven by lifestyle changes, particularly an imbalance between calorie intake and energy expenditure. “With sedentary jobs and unhealthy dietary habits, Hyderabad’s IT workforce is at significant risk,” said Dr. Apoorva Munigela, Associate Director of Internal Medicine.

With Hyderabad’s urban population increasingly affected by obesity while undernutrition remains a concern in rural areas, health experts are calling for urgent interventions, including lifestyle modifications and greater awareness about the long-term risks of being overweight.

The study’s findings serve as a wake-up call for Hyderabad’s IT professionals, urging them to prioritise their health before obesity-related diseases become an irreversible burden.



