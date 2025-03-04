MLC-Elect Malka Komaraiah to Champion Teachers' Rights, Says Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Karimnagar: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has asserted that newly elected MLC for the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Teachers' Constituency, Malka Komaraiah, will serve as a strong advocate for teachers, retired employees, students, and unemployed youth.

Speaking at a victory rally in Karimnagar on Tuesday, Mr. Kumar emphasised that Mr. Komaraiah would push the State government to resolve longstanding grievances in the education sector. He called for the immediate clearance of pending dearness allowance (DA) dues and the filling of vacant positions, including teachers, Mandal Education Officers (MEOs), and District Education Officers (DEOs).

Raising concerns over financial delays, the Union Minister demanded the release of ₹7,000 crore in pending fee reimbursement dues. He also warned the Congress-led State government against increasing the retirement age of employees, stating that such a move could provoke strong opposition from unemployed youth, who are already awaiting job opportunities.

Mr. Kumar reiterated the need for prompt payment of retirement benefits, urging the government to prioritise teachers' welfare and ensure their concerns are addressed without further delay.