Call for Dedicated Safety Helpline as Telangana Marks National Safety Day

Hyderabad: Emphasising the need for stronger workplace safety measures, Telangana’s Department of Factories, in collaboration with the National Safety Council’s Telangana chapter, marked the 54th National Safety Day in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The event, attended by around 1,000 participants, brought together factory management representatives, workers, school children, and women to discuss pressing safety concerns.

Special Chief Secretary of the Department of Labour, Training, and Factories, Sanjay Kumar, underscored the importance of a dedicated phone number for reporting safety issues. He urged workers to assert their right to proper safety equipment and stressed the crucial role of trade unions in ensuring compliance with safety standards.

Highlighting the department’s proactive approach, Director of Factories and Chairman of the National Safety Council Telangana Chapter, B. Rajagopala Rao, stated, “We are conducting thorough inspections to uphold safety and health standards. We are also ensuring that Safety Committees, Safety Officers, Welfare Officers, and Medical Officers are appointed in factories as per regulations to maintain better working conditions.”

The event also saw participation from key industry leaders, including P. Satyanarayana Reddy, MD of Saraca Laboratories, and Y. Mohan Babu, Joint Chief Inspector of Factories. National Safety Council Telangana Chapter Secretary V.V. Sasi Kumar, along with other senior officials, reiterated the need for continuous efforts to improve workplace safety across the state.