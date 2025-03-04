Civil Society Groups Vow to Resist Corporate Exploitation and Defend Democracy

The National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM) has reaffirmed its commitment to non-violent resistance against corporate exploitation and political authoritarianism, vowing to strengthen grassroots movements that prioritise community-driven development, ecological balance, and social justice.

At the closing of its four-day annual convention held at the Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, the alliance marked its 30th anniversary with a resolute declaration to challenge the twin forces of economic neoliberalism and majoritarian politics. With the theme Defending Democracy: From Constitutional Justice to Climate Justice, the gathering brought together nearly 800 leaders and grassroots activists from across the country to discuss contemporary social struggles.

A Call Against Corporate and Political Control

The NAPM’s closing resolution condemned what it described as the increasing stranglehold of corporations and political forces over India’s resources and democracy. “We pledge to resist the corporate plunder of land, water, forests, labour, and commons. We pledge to reconstruct people’s economy based on communities, cooperatives, and ecological balance,” the alliance stated.

In a strongly worded statement, the NAPM criticised what it sees as a growing nexus between economic liberalisation and religious nationalism. “Neo-liberalism and Hindutva march hand in hand—one looting, the other killing. The very breath of our democracy is stifled by an iron-fisted State led by BJP and its allies that calls itself ‘new’. They tell us this is achhe din (good days), we tell them this is war and tyranny,” the statement read.

A Vision for an Alternative Future

The alliance asserted that its struggle is not merely one of survival but of reclaiming the future. “This is a fight for a future where farmers own the soil they till; a future where development means dignity, peace, and justice; where schools teach freedom, not fear; where democracy belongs to its citizens, not corporations,” the resolution declared.

Emphasising the need for grassroots alternatives, the NAPM pledged to continue building community-led solutions to counter the impact of corporate-driven policies. The convention served as a platform for activists to strategise on land rights, environmental conservation, and economic self-sufficiency, ensuring that their resistance is paired with tangible, people-centric alternatives.

As the NAPM moves forward, its commitment to non-violent struggle remains unchanged, but its resolve to counter what it perceives as growing authoritarianism and corporate greed appears stronger than ever.