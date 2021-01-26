Anantapur: Focus on studies to realise goals, students told

Anantapur: The 72nd Republic Day of was celebrated in Central University of Andhra Pradesh in the transit campus on Tuesday. Vice-chancellor of university Prof S A Kori hoisted the National Flag on the occasion and addressed the faculty, staff and students who attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Kori reiterated that he would strive to work for the development of the university and appealed to all the students to focus on studies and realise their ambitions in life.

He also said that it is the responsibility of all to make India a great nation. He also released the inaugural issue of university's newsletter Reviso on the occasion. Editor of the newsletter Dr Krishna Mohan also spoke.

