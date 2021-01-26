X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Anantapur: Focus on studies to realise goals, students told

Central University of Andhra Pradesh Vice-Chancellor Prof S A Kori addressing after hoisting National Flag in the university in Anantapur on Tuesday
x

Central University of Andhra Pradesh Vice-Chancellor Prof S A Kori addressing after hoisting National Flag in the university in Anantapur

on Tuesday

Highlights

The 72nd Republic Day of was celebrated in Central University of Andhra Pradesh in the transit campus on Tuesday.

Anantapur: The 72nd Republic Day of was celebrated in Central University of Andhra Pradesh in the transit campus on Tuesday. Vice-chancellor of university Prof S A Kori hoisted the National Flag on the occasion and addressed the faculty, staff and students who attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Kori reiterated that he would strive to work for the development of the university and appealed to all the students to focus on studies and realise their ambitions in life.

He also said that it is the responsibility of all to make India a great nation. He also released the inaugural issue of university's newsletter Reviso on the occasion. Editor of the newsletter Dr Krishna Mohan also spoke.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X