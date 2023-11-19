Live
Anantapur: Freshers’ day held at PVKKIT
Anantapur: Former DGP of Kerala N Shankar Reddy stated that internet is a great channel to acquire knowledge and improve one’s talents and suggested the students to use the new technology to develop their skills.
The former DGP participated as a chief guest at the freshers’ day programme for the BTech second- and first-year students of PVKK Engineering College at Rudrampet in Anantapur on Saturday.
College chairman Dr Palle Kishore asked the students to study the engineering course, not only to pass the exams but also to help the society with their knowledge.
Many cultural events were organised on the occasion, in which students participated enthusiastically.
College treasurer Sindhura, management representative Srikanth Reddy, PVKK IT Principal Dr Bandi Ramesh Babu, vice-principal Dr Raghavendra Prasad, AO Manohar Reddy and others participated in the programme.