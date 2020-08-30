Anantapur: Gidugu Ramamurthy contributions for cause of Telugu recalled

Anantapur: Noted Telugu language protagonist Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy birth anniversary has been celebrated with a call to develop love for one's own mother language.

Joint Collector Nishanth garlanded the portrait of legendary Telugu literary giant recalled the contribution of Ramamurthy to the cause of Telugu language on the occasion of his birthday is being observed by Telugu people as 'Telugu Language Day'.

Born in 1863 on August 29 in Srikakulam district, Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy had strived for the development and popularising the Telugu language for 60 years. He advocated that Telugu should be the language one should use to communicate with one another. The Telugu language according to him is an ancient language.

Nishanth said that he being a Rajasthani has learnt Telugu and is working in a Telugu state. He considered himself a Telugu man.

DRO Gayathri Devi hailed Ramamurthy's rich contribution for the cause of Telugu language. She said that Telugu dialect was spoken and pronounced differently in Rayalaseema, coastal Andhra and north Andhra. She urged the government to take steps to make Telugu language as medium of communication in all official correspondence.