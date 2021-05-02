Anantapur: Improve sanitation, hygiene, Collector Gandham Chandrudu instructs officials

Anantapur: In the light of Covid cases going on an upward trend on a daily basis in the district, Collector Gandham Chandrudu called upon municipal chairman, city mayor and civic body staff to boost up sanitation and hygiene conditions in the district and educate people on corona.

The Residents Welfare Associations too should be involved in the campaign against Covid and the precautionary measures to be followed.

Addressing a video-conference with civic functionaries, the Collector said that victims of coronavirus should take special care about their diet and consume fruit juices more and take nutritious diet. Ward volunteers and secretariat staff should be involved in the education campaign on effective handling of the virus by taking simple preventive measures instead of panicking and losing self-confidence.

The Collector stated that the ICU beds had been increased from 300 to 2,000 in the district. The district has 2,200 medical personnel including doctors, nurses and clinical staff attending to Covid patients.

He said 53,000 kilolitres of liquid oxygen is being produced in the district and it is able to cater to oxygen needs of the corona patients. So far 14 lakh blood samples had been collected and 8,000 persons have tested positive out of the tests conducted.

Many of the corona positive patients are in home isolation and receiving treatment by way of medical kits supply. Asha workers and ANMs are going door-to-door to enquire about people suffering from corona symptoms. People having mild symptoms of virus are being sent to Covid Care Centres for treatment. In all, 5,400 beds have been arranged at the centres.

As many as 4,300 ICU beds have been kept ready for admission and 61 government and private hospitals have been notified as corona hospitals.

The Collector asked the people to shed fear as many patients only have mild symptoms. So far 28,000 frontline workers and people above 45 years of age have been vaccinated. He said 36 additional ICU beds have been added both in super speciality and cancer hospitals.