Anantapur: Jab will boost confidence among people, says MLA Anantha Venkatarama Reddy

Anantapur: In-charge collector Dr Siri and MLA Anantha Venkatarama Reddy on Saturday jointly launched the covid vaccination drive at the Government General Hospital by administering it on a health worker. Around 35,500 vaccine doses reached the district and 26 session sites have been arranged for administering doses to 100 persons a day at every site. The session sites have been equipped with the covid software.

Speaking on the occasion, joint collector and in-charge collector Siri revealed that for every session site three rooms had been arranged. The first one is a waiting room, second vaccine room and the third one observation room. For every session site five officers have been deputed. The first officer is a woman police who will check the identity of patients and the second officer is a digital assistant who will check the correctness pf the data and send the patient to vaccine room. After vaccination, the vaccinated person will be under observation for some time to check drug reaction if any. Those vaccinated will have to return for second vaccination after 28 days. The vaccine after 15 days will develop anti-bodies. The persons vaccinated must wear face mask.

In the first phase, Dr Siri said health workers and anganwadi workers will be vaccinated. In the second phase, sanitation workers, panchayat, revenue, police and municipal workers will be vaccinated. Already the list of those who would be vaccinated in the second phase have been prepared. She said that lactating and pregnant mothers and those under 18 years also have been exempted from vaccination. Those above 50 years also will be covered under the vaccination programme.

MLC V Gopala Reddy called upon the people to shed apprehensions regarding the vaccine and get themselves vaccinated as anti-bodies develop 42 days after their vaccination in their bodies.

MLA Anantha Venkatarama Reddy said the vaccination would boost confidence among the people world over. Stating that vaccination was a massive programme, he said many medical and health workers stood in the frontline risking their lives during the pandemic. He described the corona vaccine as a triumph over pandemic. DMHO Dr Kameshwar Prasad and GGH superintendent Dr Nadeem were present.