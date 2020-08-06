Anantapur: JC Prabhakr Reddy, son get bail

Anantapur: Former MLA J C Prabhakar Reddy and his son Ashmith Reddy, facing charges relating to creation of fake transport documents and lodged in Kadapa central jail, were granted bail on Wednesday evening, according to I Town police.

District SC,ST court granted bail to the accused here in the evening. Both of them are likely to be released from the Kadapa jail on Thursday.

It may be recalled that the district police had arrested Prabhakar Reddy and Ashmith Reddy on charges of forging insurance documents on June 13 in Hyderabad and later shifted to Kadapa jail. A case was registered against the duo for allegedly registering BS-3 vehicles as BS-4 category vehicles illegally. The JC Brothers had been maintaining that their arrest was a political witch hunt being carried out by the YSRCP government against its political rivals.