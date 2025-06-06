Anantapur KIMS Saveera donates 100 barricades to police dept

Anantapur: District SP P Jagadeesh, IPS, emphasized the critical role of barricades in traffic regulation and road accident prevention. As part of its social responsibility initiative, Anantapur KIMS Saveera Hospital donated 100 barricades to the district police department.

The handover ceremony took place at the District Police Office premises, where SP P Jagadeesh inaugurated the newly received barricades. Speaking on the occasion, the SP stated that barricades are vital tools for managing traffic, preventing accidents, ensuring VIP security, implementing traffic diversions, and controlling public gatherings. He appreciated KIMS Saveera’s contribution and expressed gratitude to its COO, Siddha Reddy, who was felicitated by the SP during the event.

The SP praised the hospital’s commitment to social responsibility and noted that the barricades would be deployed across the district to enhance road safety and traffic control.

The event was attended by Senior Manager Raghavendra Prasad, Anantapur DSP V Srinivasa Rao, AR DSP Neelakantheshwar Reddy, CIs Venkatesh Naik, Rajendranath Yadav, Srikant Yadav, RI Babu, and members of the District Police Officers’ Association Adhoc Committee, including Sake Trilok Nath and RSI Babjan.