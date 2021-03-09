Anantapur: Leaders hail women's role in politics

Anantapur: Speakers across the political spectrum are wishing the women folk 'God Speed' in the context of International Year of Women. Amidst hectic political campaigning, the leaders of political parties made a special mention of the women's contribution in all spheres of life including political arena. MLA Anantha Venkatarama Reddy while wishing the women a glorious future stated that of the 1,039 gram panchayats in the district as many as 584 women were elected as Sarpanches which is more than 50 per cent of the Sarpanch positions.

Similarly, among 358 municipal wards in the district, 182 of the contestants are women. Here too more than 50 per cent of the contestants fighting municipal elections are women. Also 4 chairpersons of the 9 municipalities have been reserved for women. MP Talari Rangaiah stated that women were flying high in all fields and spheres of life apart from their domestic responsibilities. Women, he said are multi-talented and are flying high and proving their mettle by effectively discharging their duties with utmost devotion and efficiency.

The large number of women fighting panchayat and municipal elections representing different political parties and the women who won the elections are higher than men in the district. This sort of trend is continuing in all parts of the state, he added. He said men owed a lot to women and should learn to behave politely and lovingly with women. Singanamala MLA Jonnalagadda Padmavathi told The Hans India that she was proud to be born a woman and to contribute to women's development as a political activist and presently as MLA.

She said it was heartening to see so many women rising in political field which was until recently the domain of men. Women are less prone to corruption and more inclined to commitment and development. However, domestic violence against women should end and women should emerge independent on the economic front. Her life should not be at the mercy of men, however, good or bad they are.

TDP former MLA Prabhakar Choudhury said TDP gave an opportunity to a women to serve as the first citizen of the city. TDP as a party gave immense opportunities to women in the party and government. Even in the present civic body elections there is a large contingent of women fighting the civic body elections. He wished the women folk social and economic independence.

However, many women working in different sections of the society still feel that despite the rise of women on the social front, many are subjected to domestic violence and is still viewed as a sex toy. Increasing crime against women is a matter of grave concern, women lament.