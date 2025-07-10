Anantapur MLA assures significant progress in next four years

Anantapur: During the ‘Suparipalana – Tholi Adugu’ (Good Governance – First Step) programme held in Narayana Puram Panchayat, Anantapur Urban MLA Daggubati Prasad questioned former MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy over a previously made statement regarding the city’s dumping yard.

Prasad recalled that Anantha had publicly stated that he would not contest the next elections if the Anantapur city dumping yard was not relocated. “Why then did he contest again after failing to relocate it,” questioned Prasad, accusing the former legislator of breaking his promise.

The MLA highlighted that the current government under Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has already taken steps to completely shift the dumping yard by October 2. He added that the administration has delivered on multiple promises within just one year, gaining strong public support across households in the constituency. Listing major developmental works in the region, Prasad announced: Rs750 crore was allotted for underground drainage construction. Rs80 crore for protection walls for Nadimi Vanka and Maruva Vanka and Rs Rs6 crore spent on CC roads in Narayana Puram and an additional Rs2 crore development works under NREGS funds. A new dedicated drinking water pipeline from PABR, soon to be inaugurated.

He asserted that 8.5 lakh jobs have already been generated in the State and said massive investments are flowing in under CM Chandrababu’s leadership. “Our goal is to make Andhra Pradesh the No.1 State in India. TDP will stay in power for the next 10 years,” Prasad declared.

Several TDP leaders and public representatives participated in the programme, including TDP district vice-president Dish Nagaraju, State secretary Talari Adinarayana, Corporation Directors Parameshwar and Kadiyala Kondanna, Telugu Yuvata district general secretary Sudhakar Yadav, TDP leaders Adapala Raghu, Bala, Eshwarayya, Vadde Hari, Venkata Lakshmi, Varalamma, Haji, Nette Balakrishna, Ediga Nagabhushanam, and Jayaram Naik and panchayat secretary Praveen and local people.

The MLA concluded by assuring that even greater progress would be achieved in the next four years, underlining the administration’s commitment to development and clean governance.