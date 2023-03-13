Anantapur: MLC candidate accuses govt of harassment

Anantapur: Dr Chamala Anil Venkata Prasad Reddy popularly known as 'One rupee doctor', who charges one rupee as consultation fee, has accused the government of harassing him for contesting as MLC in teachers' constituency.

Addressing a press conference, he said after intelligence reports indicated his popularity among private and government school teachers, police arrested him on the charges of irregularities in poll management and confined him for two days in police station. False charges were framed that he was distributing money. He wondered why the government should stoop to the level of implicating a people's doctor in false cases and harassing teachers supporting his candidature.