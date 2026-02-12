Anantapur municipal corporation commissioner takes charge

Anantapur: M Jaswantha Rao on Wednesday assumed the responsibilities as the Commissioner of Anantapur Municipal Corporation.

On this occasion, expressing his heartfelt greetings to all the people of the city, he informed that he will discharge this responsibility entrusted to him honestly, transparently and with a public service attitude.

He informed that the priority goals of Anantapur city development, cleanliness, drinking water supply, drainage system, road maintenance and improvement of basic amenities like street lights are the priority goals.

He informed that he will work for the development of the city in coordination with the municipal staff to provide prompt and efficient services to the people.

He said that public cooperation is essential to make the city clean, green and progressing, and appealed to every citizen to cooperate in matters such as paying taxes and other charges on time, reducing plastic usage, and sorting and providing garbage separately.

He said that the Municipal Office is always ready to resolve your problems and called on the people to take Anantapur city forward on the path of further development.