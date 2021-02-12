Anantapur: Nodal officers asked to inspect ongoing arrangements for polls

Anantapur: Collector Gandham Chandrudu has cautioned the polling personnel and officials against lethargy in the light of peaceful conduct of first phase of polls. He said care should be taken to prevent errors or blunders in the election process.

Addressing polling personnel via video-conference here on Thursday, Collector Chandrudu lauded the revenue staff and the polling personnel in general for doing a good job in the first phase of panchayat polls in Kadiri division.

Nodal officers of the revenue divisions should inspect the ongoing arrangements for the remaining three phases of polls and ensure that all arrangements are in place for a hassle-free conduct of polls. Every polling centre should have basic amenities and uninterrupted power supply during the polling time. Care must be taken in materiel distribution and ensure that all polling stations receive the election materiel as well as strict attendance of polling staff posted. He directed officials concerned to make sure that all election staff are supplied food packets right to their tables.

The payments must be paid to polling personnel on duty on the last working day during polling. Payments should be directly credited into bank accounts of personnel. Route officers must have an idea of routes of polling stations and have close coordination with zonal and election officers. A counting hall must be fixed for every panchayat for counting of votes. Necessary arrangements must be made for hassle-free counting of votes. Results should be declared on the day of counting and not later than 8 pm. Vice-sarpanch election also should be conducted on the same day.

DRO Gayathri Devi, ZEO Shobha Rani, DPO Parvathi and other deputy collectors were also present.