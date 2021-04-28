Anantapur: Officials told to speed up works

Anantapur: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday reviewed the progress of ongoing works relating to YSR Village Clinics, bulk milk cooling units, YSR Urban Clinics, Gram Panchayat buildings and housing works with district collectors via video conference.

Subsequently, Collector Gandham Chandrudu in turn reviewed the progress of works with officials concerned and engineering departments which are executing the works. He enquired about the progress of 'Nadu-Nedu' school buildings renovation works and directed them to speed up the works.

He also reviewed the building works of the engineering departments and given them time frame for completion of works as the chief minister is very keen about their completion. He directed DWAMA Project Director Venugopala Reddy and Panchayat Raj Superintendent engineer to hasten the convergence works while the Rural Water Supply authorities have been asked to arrange water supply at the housing colonies. Houses should be sanctioned in 90 days to all those, who applied for either urban or rural housing.

He emphasised on instant attending to grievances relating to 104 call centres regarding ambulance supply. He asked DWAMA PD to increase work allocation under the NREGS during this pandemic season.

SP B Sathya Yesu Babu, joint collectors Nishanth Kumar, Dr A Siri and Gangadhar Goud, DFO Jaganath Singh and assistant collector Surya Teja were present.