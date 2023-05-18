  • Menu
Anantapur: Ration card holders to get Ragi millet packet from June 1

x

Joint Collector Ketan Garg inspecting a warehouse at Kandukur village on Thursday

Joint Collector Ketan Garg has informed to people that Ragi brown millet packet will be supplied to ration card holders from June 1 through the fair price shops.

Anantapur : Joint Collector Ketan Garg has informed to people that Ragi brown millet packet will be supplied to ration card holders from June 1 through the fair price shops.

He inspected a godown where Ragi bags were stocked at Kandukur village. One kg Ragi packet will be supplied along with rice.

