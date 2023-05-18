Live
- Nellore stands first in completing Jagananna Housing Colonies
- Sonakshi on playing cop in ‘Dahaad’
- Eatala Rajender: Not changing party; sole objective is to bring BJP to power in T
- Gudivada: Beneficiaries continue to wait with bated breath
- Aishwarya Rajesh requested to stop peddling rumors
- KCR’s govt metes out a raw deal to BCs: Bandi Sanjay Kumar
- Hyderabad: University Grants Commission to launch NEP SAARTHI
- Injury-hit Nadal pulls out of French Open
- Rajamahendravaram: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit Kovvur on May 24
- Vijayawada: Neeraja Padma gets Ph D from Acharya Nagarjuna University
Anantapur: Ration card holders to get Ragi millet packet from June 1
Highlights
Joint Collector Ketan Garg has informed to people that Ragi brown millet packet will be supplied to ration card holders from June 1 through the fair price shops.
Anantapur : Joint Collector Ketan Garg has informed to people that Ragi brown millet packet will be supplied to ration card holders from June 1 through the fair price shops.
He inspected a godown where Ragi bags were stocked at Kandukur village. One kg Ragi packet will be supplied along with rice.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS