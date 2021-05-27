Anantapur records 48 black fungus cases

Anantapur: Amidst increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the district, black fungus infection is posing a major threat to coronavirus victims. GGH superintendent Dr Venkateshwara Rao has constituted a committee comprising ENT and Eye specialists headed by ENT head of the department Dr M D Naveed Ahamed as in-charge of black fungus patients ward, specially organised for the fungus victims.

Presently there are 48 black fungus patients in the district hospitals. The hospital has just Amphotericin-B vials sufficient for 40 patients and vials for 8 more patients are not available. Any moment the medicines and vials for the virus would arrive from the government, says Dr Naveed Ahamed while speaking to The Hans India. On Tuesday alone, 22 black fungus patients from different parts of the district were admitted in the separate ward for the fungus patients.

Those who joined with mild symptoms of the fungus were admitted in the Ophthalmology isolation ward while those with symptoms of advanced stage were admitted in the surgical ward. Those who had been surgically treated are in the family planning ward. Just 10 days back there were only 8 fungus patients and by Tuesday in all 48 cases were recorded.

The hospital has a supply of 40 Amphotericin-B vials and 1,000 tablets of Posaconazole for administering to the patients. So far, 2 persons succumbed to fungusl infection. Dr Naveed says that with Covid-19 cases, it has been observed that patients who had prolonged ICU stay, put on invasive oxygen therapy, prescribed excessive steroids that suppress immunity, or self-medicated themselves suffered from grave risks.

A history of uncontrolled diabetes can also expose patients to severe dangers. Fungal infections of this manner including white and black fungus can prove to be potentially lethal for people with low immunity could make it easier for the pathogen to enter the body and wreak havoc. Hence recognising the symptoms early on is the only way to fight the disease well. Pressing and persistent headaches could be one of the earliest signs of inflammation and infection caused by the fungus since it starts to attack the sinus passage and the brain.

Experts warn that black fungus infection can cause distinct physical symptoms like one side swelling, localised pain, heaviness in the bottom half of the face can also seldom act as primary markers.

The other symptoms are being facial disfiguration and loosening of tooth. Covid patients are living in a fear psychosis with the onslaught of the new plague dubbed as 'black fungus' which has taken the already fearful Covid patients by storm.