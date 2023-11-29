Anantapur: Rich tributes paid to Mahatma Phule

Anantapur: Local MLA Anantha Venkatarama Reddy, ZP chairperson Boya Girijamma and District Collector M Gowthami garlanded the statue of Mahathma Jyothirao Phule here on the occasion of his 133rd death anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, they paid rich tributes to the legendary freedom fighter and social reformer who had worked tirelessly to promote women’s education and for eradication of old practices which demeaned women.