Anantapur: Rs 3 lakh donated to repair temple chariot

Kalyandurg(Anantapur district): The members of Sri Pattabhi Rama Swamy temple committee on Monday invited TDP leader Amilineni Surendra Babu for the Brahmotsavam.
On this occasion, they brought to his notice that they do not have fund to repair the Sri Pattabhi Rama Swamy Theru.
Responding immediately, Surendra Babu gave Rs 3 lakh to the committee members. TDP district vice-president and former municipal chairman YP Ramesh, Amilineni Lakshmi Narayana, Talari Satthi, temple committee members Rajaram, JV Anjaneyulu, Bala Somu, Venkatesh and Sunil thanked Surendra for his financial help.
