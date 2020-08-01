Anantapur: South Central Railway completes 23 bridges in Guntakal Division

Guntakal (Anantapur): South Central Railway has been implementing an extensive and well-planned strategy to efficiently utilise the current situation of reduced train movements to give long-term benefits to the rail passengers.

As part of it, the SCR Zone has identified some of the long-pending bridge repair works which require strengthening and which in normal time would have required major traffic regulations for the work to be carried out. As a result, work was carried out over a record number of 23 bridges during April – June, which required either replacement or repair or re-building.

The selection of bridges was also done meticulously so that the bridges falling in the key and congested sections were given prime importance. Because, these sections are highly saturated with continuous train movements in normal times, and would have required major traffic regulations for carrying out the works.

Accordingly, major blocks were identified and the work was expedited for giving maximum benefit in terms boosting safety and speed of train operations. These also help in easing out the bottlenecks on the trunk routes, while helping in increasing the speeds of both passenger and freight trains.

The details of the various bridge works that which have been carried out in the zone during the period from April to June 2020 includes a record number of 8 old stone top culvert bridges in different section of the Guntakal division, including the important Chennai – Mumbai route section, were replaced with RCC segmental boxes.

In addition, four steel girder bridges were replaced with PSC slabs across different section over the Division to strengthen the track and to enhance the safety.