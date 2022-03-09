Anantapur: Sri Krishnadevaraya University 10th convocation tomorrow

Anantapur: Sri Krishnadevaraya University (SKU) is conducting its 20th convocation at the Bhuvana Vijayam Auditorium in the campus on March 10, at 10 am. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will participate on a virtual mode as the chief guest at the convocation while Education Minister A Suresh will participate as a special guest online, according to SKU Vice-Chancellor M Ramakrishna Reddy.

Addressing a press conference at the SKU conference hall here on Monday, Ramakrishna Reddy revealed that 308 persons will receive degrees in person while 10,096 will be awarded degrees in absentia.

Degrees to 1,864 persons had been posted in advance to their homes. For Distance Education, 644 students will receive degrees in person and 793 had been given in advance. In all, 13,507 students will receive degrees. Covid norms will strictly be followed by participants and they will be seated maintaining social distance. As many as 81 students will receive gold medals.