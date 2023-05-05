Anantapur: Untimely rains damage crops in 20K hectares in Anantapur

Anantapur : Continuous rains for more than three days in the district are hampering crop damage assessment and the officials are adopting a watchful attitude to get a clear and factual report of crop losses in the district.

Officials have prepared a preliminary estimate of crop losses but since downpour is still continuing officials are waiting for a comprehensive report. Preliminary estimates reveal that crops suffered damage in 20,000 hectares and the estimated monetary loss is said to be around Rs 5.50 crore. Crops suffered damages in Garladinne, Bukkraisamudram, Peddapappur, Peddavaduguru, Gummaghatta, Singanamala, Rural Anantapur, Bramhasamudram, Settur, Pamidi, Beluguppa and Gooty, Guntakal, Kuderu, Rapthadu, Yadiki and Yellanur mandals.

Paddy, maize, groundnut, millets, cotton and the horticulture crops including mangoes and bananas are also affected with rains.

As many as 15 mandals experienced 7 mm to 25 mm of rain, according to district CPO Premchandra.