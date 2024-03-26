Live
Anaparthi TDP cadre jittery over BJP bid to claim seat
- Party declared Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy as its candidate for the seat
- But now there is talk that BJP is trying to get the seat for itself as part of alliance
- They allege a BJP senior is trying to ‘snatch away’ the seat from TDP in connivance with YSRCP
Rajamahendravaram: There is confusion in TDP ranks in the Anaparthi Assembly constituency over possible change of candidates. Supporters of former MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy are clueless over his candidature with fresh reports of seat changing hands.
Ramakrishna Reddy was declared as alliance candidate in the first list of TDP. Party has also confirmed his name three days ago. But now there are rumours that BJP is asking for Anaparthi seat.
Ramakrishna Reddy is already campaigning as alliance candidate. But as part of the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance, it is said that the BJP, which has taken the Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha seat, has also sought Anaparthi Assembly seat.
BJP announced candidates for six Lok Sabha seats on Sunday night. Party leaders have also hinted that the party is going to announce its candidate for Anaparthi as well, causing concern among TDP supporters. Party leaders say BJP proposes party in-charge of Anaparthi Krishnam Raju as its candidate.
Nallamilli family has been with the TDP for the last 42 years. The party earlier made it clear that there is no question of changing the candidate there.
TDP supporters are alleging that a BJP state leader have been trying to ‘snatch away’ Anaparthi seat from TDP and he has the support of YSRCP leaders in this attempt.
It is learnt that BJP senior leader Somu Veerraju proposed allotment of Rajahmundry Rural or Urban seat to BJP if Anaparthi is not given, but TDP strongly opposed it. TDP candidates in these three constituencies and their families have long association with the party and they have also faced harassment from the YSRCP government.
It may be noted that BJP has never won from Anaparthi seat, where TDP won five times. Moreover, only the Reddy caste have been winning this constituency for the last five decades. The TDP feels that there is a danger of YSRCP benefiting if BJP doesn’t take its weaknesses into consideration and go ahead with a non-Reddy candidate.