Ancient buildings at Tirumala can be repaired if they are dilapidated: TTD EO

TTD EO Dharma Reddy has expressed his view that if ancient mandapams reach a dilapidated state, they can be repaired. Speaking on Tuesday, he said that changes can be made to suit the devotees' needs along with the repairs and emphasized that most temple structures in the country are being built based on the instructions of students who have studied Vedic education in TTD. He questioned why the ancient mandapams in TTD should not be repaired if they reach a dilapidated condition.

He said he has written multiple letters to the Archaeological Survey of India for the reconstruction of the dilapidated mandapam at the Alipiri walkway. He also mentioned that he had written to them regarding repairs in the case of a wall collapse at the Somanatha Swamy temple in Kadapa district, but received no response. The reconstruction of the mandapams at Alipiri was halted due to political mischief causing confusion.

The EO also addressed the movement of animals at Tirumala and stated that trap cameras have been installed in the remnant forest area to detect animal movements. He said TTD plans to purchase advanced cameras worth Rs. 3.5 crores to detect the movement of animals immediately.