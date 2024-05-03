All arrangements made for smooth conduct of polls: Collector

Nandyal: Collector and District Election Officer Dr K Srinivasulu stated that necessary arrangements are being made for conducting the elections peacefully. Addressing a media conference here on Thursday, he said that there is need to set up two ballot units at all polling booths as 31 candidates to Nandyal Lok Sabha and more than 16 candidates (in each constituency) in six constituencies are in the fray.

The Collector said they have received 1,615 applications seeking permission for election publicity and permission was given to 1,228 applications only. 108 applications were rejected on various reasons. He informed that facilitation center and postal voting centers will be set up at YPPM Government High School in Allagadda, SYVCP Government Junior College in Nandyal, Government Junior College In Banaganapalli, ZPHS Girls High School in Nandikotkur and ZPHS Girls High School in Dhone on May 5,6 and 7.

About 2,225 complaints, received through CVigil app, have been resolved, Collector Srinivasulu informed. So far, since election code came into force, cash, liquor and other valuables worth Rs 7.32 crore were seized. He said that additional ballot units have been arrived and they will be shifted to the constituencies concerned after completing commissioning of EVMs.