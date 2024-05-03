Anantapur: SP Amit Bardar visits problematic polling centres

Anantapur: District SP Amit Bardar has instructed the officials to implement comprehensive security measures at polling stations identified as potential trouble spots. On Thursday, he visited problematic polling stations in Venkatapuram, Chennampalli and Agraharam villages in Bukkarayasamudram mandal and inspected surroundings thoroughly and emphasized the need for proper barricading and arrangements on polling day.

The SP inquired about known rowdy sheeters and troublemakers in the respective villages and reviewed incidents that occurred during previous elections. He advised officials to take proactive steps to ensure peaceful voting.

He stressed the importance of keeping a close watch on rowdy sheeters and troublemakers and urged them to refrain from any violence or disturbance during the elections.

Later, SP Bardar participated in a flag march to instil confidence among the electorate, covering main roads, intersections and areas identified as potential trouble spots in Anantapur city. The SP exhorted the public to report any irregularities or concerns to local police authorities for swift and legal resolution.

He cautioned against engaging in fights or riots during elections, emphasising that such actions could have dire consequences.

DSP Veera Raghava Reddy, BSF DSP Dharmendra Singh, 14th Battalion DSP Venkata Reddy, city CIs Reddappa, Dharani Kishore, Narayana Reddy and Jayant Kumar Singh, special party police and city police personnel participated in the flag march.