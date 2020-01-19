Andhra Cabinet on Monday, CMO directs all the ministers to be available

After slight confusion over the cabinet meeting for the last couple of days, the Andhra Pradesh ministers would meet as per the earlier schedule tomorrow at 9 am to approve the high power committee report on decentralisation of development and capital. After the cabinet approves the bill, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy will introduce it in the legislature. At the same time, the chief minister's office has given clear instructions to Police to take measures while allowing the employees into the secretariat.

In the wake of a cabinet meeting and assembly sessions, the Police had set up high security in and around the secretariat premises to avoid any undesirable incidents.

On the other hand, the Farmers JAC has given a Chalo assembly call on Monday against the proposal of three capitals. Following JAC's call, the TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu, CPI city secretary Donepudi Shankar urged the public to mobilise a large number of people for this massive protest. As per the JAC, the rally begins from Darna Chowk in Vijayawada at 10 am.

However, the IG clarified that there is no permission for the protest and warned of strict action for violation of rules. DGP Gautam Sawang has been holding review meetings with the police chiefs. The Police have entirely taken over the Secretariat and Assembly premises.