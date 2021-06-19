Top
Andhra CM condoles Milkha Singh's demise

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy on Saturday expressed his grief over the demise of Milkha Singh, former Indian track and field sprinter.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy on Saturday expressed his grief over the demise of Milkha Singh, former Indian track and field sprinter.

"Milkha Singh has been an inspiration to many young athletes and will continue to remain so," said Reddy about Singh, who was popularly known as the 'Flying Sikh'.

The Chief Minister recalled that Singh took India to Olympic glory with his achievements as a track and field star.

Reddy conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

