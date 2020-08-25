Andhra government cancels lease of Granite units of TDP leaders over illegal quarrying in Prakasam

The government of Andhra Pradesh led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given a rude shock to the TDP leaders in Prakasam district. The government issued orders canceling the lease of the granite company belonging to the two leaders. Addanki MLA Gottipati Ravi Kumar and former MLA Potula Rama Rao's license of granite business have been cancelled citing defects in the operation of quarries. Five quarries belonging to MLA Gottipati, six quarries belonging to close associates and one quarry belonging to Potula Rama Rao has been cancelled.

In addition, fines have been imposed in the past for irregularities in granite excavations. Recently, the Andhra Pradesh government has issued orders canceling the leases. TDP leaders, meanwhile, are expected to approach the High Court as soon as notices of termination of leases are received.

MLA Gottipati and former MLA Potula Rama Rao were formerly in YSRCP. In the 2014 elections, Gottipati contested from Addanki of Prakasam district while Potula Rama Rao from Kandukur on YSSRCP tickets. The two then joined the TDP in the presence of Chandrababu Naidu. Later in the 2019 elections, two of them contested from TDP where Gottipati Ravi Kumar won and Potula Rama Rao lost. The two quarries have also been inspected and fined in the past.