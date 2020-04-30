Andhra government to develop GPS Module app to track coronavirus patients

Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said that a device is being designed to track coronavirus victims. Speaking to the media at the Secretariat on Thursday, he said that the GPS module will be manufactured to trace Corona patients and the government is already in talks with companies to launch a pilot project.

The device would continuously track the person who suffered coronavirus by implanting the device to the corona patient. He said that for the first time in the country there is a lot of need for this module in the future. On the other hand, he asserted that the industries and companies would be revived in the Green Zones.

He said the opposition was distorting the comments made by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over coronavirus. The Chief minister's remarks are true that we had to stay with coronavirus in future. "The state government has taken control over coronavirus in the country and standa first to conduct more number of corona tests in the country; we are also manufacturing kits, " Gautam Reddy said.

Meanwhile, the state has recorded 71 new cases taking the tally to 1403 with 321 recovered cases and 31 fatal cases. The state has so far conducted tests for 94,558 samples, which is the first state to do so in the country. As per the latest reports that are to be believed, the central team is likely to visit Andhra Pradesh amid breach in coronavirus tests to examine the situation of the COVID-19, lockdown implementation, and the treatment carried out to the coronavirus patients.