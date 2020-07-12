Andhra government to distribute COVID kits to those placed in home isolation

The YSRCP government headed by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking all measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh. The state is already at the forefront in conducting coronavirus tests in the country and fixed prices for the treatment of coronavirus at private hospitals. It also appointed IAS officer Rajamouli to oversee the hospitals that provide coronavirus medicine. The state has also given opportunity to the patients to remain in isolation at home. Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took another crucial decision.

Chief Minister Jagan directed to hand over special kits to the corona patients who are in the home quarantine. YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy made the announcement via Twitter on Sunday. He said that the government will provide a coronavirus kit that includes masks, gloves, sanitizers, and pulse oximeters. He said that the state government was caring for those suffering from coronavirus and congratulated the health staff.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh are on the rise. A record number of 1933 cases were reported in the bulletin on Sunday out of 17,624 samples tested taking the tally to 29,168 along with 19 deaths on a si gel day taking the death toll to 328.