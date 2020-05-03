Andhra govt announces Rs. 10,000 to 1 lakh fishermen amid ban on fishing

The Andhra Pradesh government, which intended to help fishermen who have lost their jobs for past three months this year due to a ban on fishing amid lockdown. The state Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch a program to provide financial aid to fishermen on May 6 and will deposit Rs. 10,000 in the bank account of each fisherman.

The names and details of eligible persons for this scheme are made available to the public in the village secretaries. This will benefit 1.09 lakh fishermen. Fishermen have stopped fishing at sea since the central government announced a lockdown on March 24. The state government has banned sea hunting from April 15 to June 14. The government hopes to provide respite assistance to those who have no work or financial difficulties. The government released guidelines for the selection of beneficiaries to this extent.

Meanwhile, fishermen from the state who were stranded in Gujarat due to corona are returning to Visakhapatnam from Friday night. To this end, hundreds of fishermen arrived in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana said that the government is in consultation with the Tamil Nadu government on the direction of CM YS Jagan to relocate 900 fishermen from the state who were stranded in the Kasimedu region of Tamil Nadu.

While the state has recorded 58 new cases on Sunday taking the total number of patients to 1583 with 488 recovered cases and 33 fatalities. The officials have carried out 1,14,937 covid-19 tests so far in the state, which is the first state in the country to do so.