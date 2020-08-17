Andhra govt. approves reduction of intermediate syllabus by 30 percent

Intermediate Classes that are supposed to start in June have not yet started and there is no idea when the classes would begin in Andhra due to coronavirus outbreak in the state. In this way, half the academic year seems to be spent with holidays with which there is no possibility for completion of syllabus for this academic year. That is why the boards are taking steps to shorten the syllabus in advance. Currently the government is contemplating to reduce the inter syllabus by 30 per cent.

In the wake of covid-19, the Intermediate Board has reduced the syllabus by 30 per cent due to lack of classes in colleges during the academic year and delays in conducting classes. To this end, the Board has incorporated the syllabus information on the respective subjects on its website. Details regarding languages ​​will also be uploaded in a couple of days.

It is learnt that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to reduce the syllabus by 30 per cent for the academic year 2020-21 due to covid-19. In the same vein the AP Intermediate Board has taken syllabus reduction measures. Meanwhile, the board has also placed mark memos with the latest marks of the respective candidates on its website following the completion of the recounting and re-verification process for the Intermediate 2019-20 academic year. Candidates are advised to download them.