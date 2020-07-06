Andhra govt. brings changes in school education, to go with technology to run schools

The Andhra Pradesh government has made key decisions in the running of schools. It is noted that the government is contemplating to seek the help of technology in the management of schools in the state. In the wake of the growing number of corona cases across the state, the Department of Education, which has shortened working days, has directed the authorities to chalk out the strategy to run schools, according to the school education commissioner, Vadarevu Chinaveerabhadrudu.

The school education department has issued a circular to this extent to enable elementary schools to function one day a week and two days a week for primary and secondary schools from 13th of this month The Education Department also said that the bridge courses were designed to keep students in touch, online and offline. Headmasters and teachers are advised to update the data in the register by July 10th.

On the other hand, the Department of Education has decided to distribute 9 tasks to the Headmasters, instructors and teachers who has to take the responsibility of monitoring all these tasks by July 31st. However, the Commissioner of Education has made it clear that there will be an exemption for teachers with chronic diseases, vision impairments and dysfunctional teachers to work in containment zones.

Based on the academic year, the bridge courses should be prepared before reopening of schools. Students are asked to check the material provided by this bridge course on a weekly basis to ensure that they have followed while the bridge course material for elementary schools, high schools have been ordered to be distributed to students as early as possible to prepare them for online and offline.

The Commissioner of School Education, Vadarevu Chinnaveerabadra, has set up WhatsApp groups with students with Android phones to monitor their performance from time to time. It is advised that each teacher should take 10 to 20 students and keep in touch with them from time to time and provide guidance. The Commissioner of Education has issued a circular requesting the headmaster and his teachers to do this work.