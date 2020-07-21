Andhra Pradesh government releases new set of guidelines for the treatment of coronavirus

coronavirus positive cases in Andhra Pradesh are increasing day by day. On Monday, the number of cases crossed 50,000 taking the current tally to 53,724 while so far 696 people have died across the state. In this backdrop, the Andhra Pradesh government has issued orders in this regard imposing restrictions on the charges levied by private hospitals for the treatment of covid in the state and the use of emergency expensive drugs. It is known that the number ofpositive cases inare increasing day by day. On Monday, the number of cases crossed 50,000 taking the current tally to 53,724 while so far 696 people have died across the state. In this backdrop, the Andhra Pradesh government has issued orders in this regard imposing restrictions on the charges levied by private hospitals for the treatment of covid in the state and the use of emergency expensive drugs.

Here are the guidelines issued by government for coronavirus treatment

• It has made clear that the drugs be sold at the MRP rates prescribed by ICMR.

• The government has made it clear to hospitals that they will take legal action if extra doses of these drugs are consumed unless necessary.

• It is clear that a maximum of 2500 can be charged for a CT scan to determine the severity of the covid virus in the lungs.

• Government clarifies that all hospitals registered with Aarogyasri Trust must submit proof of use of these drugs.

• It has been clarified that hospitals which are not registered under Aarogyasri may be charged as per the treatment provided in addition to the package prices previously prescribed by the Government.

• Govt recommends hospitalization of covid positive patient in line with changes in chest X-ray and CT scan despite negative RT-PCR test.

• District Medical Officers directed to ensure that hospitals not registered under Aarogyasri do not charge more than the government prescribed rates for covid treatment.

• In the past, the government has fixed Rs 5,480 to Rs 10,380 per day for medicines, tests and food for covid Critical Care.

• The Andhra Pradesh government has clarified that non-critical care should be charged only at the rate of Rs. 3,250 per day.

While at least 54 persons lost their lives as on Monday in Andhra Pradesh due to the COVID19 pandemic along with 4074 new positive cases reported.It is known that the number of coronavirus positive cases in Andhra Pradesh are increasing day by day. On Monday, the number of cases crossed 50,000 taking the current tally to 53,724 while so far 696 people have died across the state. In this backdrop, the Andhra Pradesh government has issued orders in this regard imposing restrictions on the charges levied by private hospitals for the treatment of covid in the state and the use of emergency expensive drugs.

Here are the guidelines issued by government for coronavirus treatment

• It has made clear that the drugs be sold at the MRP rates prescribed by ICMR.

• The government has made it clear to hospitals that they will take legal action if extra doses of these drugs are consumed unless necessary.

• It is clear that a maximum of 2500 can be charged for a CT scan to determine the severity of the covid virus in the lungs.

• Government clarifies that all hospitals registered with Aarogyasri Trust must submit proof of use of these drugs.

• It has been clarified that hospitals which are not registered under Aarogyasri may be charged as per the treatment provided in addition to the package prices previously prescribed by the Government.

• Govt recommends hospitalization of covid positive patient in line with changes in chest X-ray and CT scan despite negative RT-PCR test.

• District Medical Officers directed to ensure that hospitals not registered under Aarogyasri do not charge more than the government prescribed rates for covid treatment.

• In the past, the government has fixed Rs 5,480 to Rs 10,380 per day for medicines, tests and food for covid Critical Care.

• The Andhra Pradesh government has clarified that non-critical care should be charged only at the rate of Rs. 3,250 per day.

While at least 54 persons lost their lives as on Monday in Andhra Pradesh due to the COVID19 pandemic along with 4074 new positive cases reported.