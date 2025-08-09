Andhra govt working to develop tribal areas, plains on equal footing: CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said the TDP-led NDA government is working towards developing tribal areas and plains on an equal footing.

Commemorating the 'World Tribal Day', chief minister noted that the NDA alliance government is working to illuminate the lives of tribals.

"My greetings to tribal brothers and sisters on the occasion of World Tribal Day. The coalition government is working towards developing agency (tribal) areas and plains regions on an equal footing to illuminate the lives of tribals," said Naidu in a post on X.

In addition to explaining the development and welfare activities executed in tribal areas over the past year, he said he will discuss with tribals today on future projects and disclose the decisions.

Further, Naidu asserted that the coalition government is working steadfastly for the development of tribals.