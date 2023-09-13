  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Loyola College organises a seminar

Dr BS Amarnath of Nethaji Forum being felicitated at Andhra Loyola College in Vijayawada on Tuesday
x

Dr BS Amarnath of Nethaji Forum being felicitated at Andhra Loyola College in Vijayawada on Tuesday

Highlights

Dr BS Amarnath of Nethaji Forum exhorted the students to verify the credentials of the candidate before voting in an election instead of looking for his caste, religion, or region.

Vijayawada: Dr BS Amarnath of Nethaji Forum exhorted the students to verify the credentials of the candidate before voting in an election instead of looking for his caste, religion, or region.

He was addressing a seminar organised by the Department of Political Science at Andhra Loyola College here on Tuesday in connection with International Democracy Day. He dwelt at length on the importance of a fair voting system in a democracy. He also recalled the services of Nethaji Subhash Chandra Bose during the Freedom movement.

Vice-principal Fr Kiran Kumar elaborated on the importance of exercising the universal suffrage enshrined in the Constitution without fear or favour.

Dr BS Amarnath, who was the chief guest was felicitated. Lalitha of Nethaji Forum, head of the Political Science department Dr A Samuel Dayakar, Dr Movva Srinivasa Reddy, Dr Purnima Ravindranath, and about 200 students participated in the seminar.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X