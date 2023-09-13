Andhra Loyola College organises a seminar

Vijayawada: Dr BS Amarnath of Nethaji Forum exhorted the students to verify the credentials of the candidate before voting in an election instead of looking for his caste, religion, or region.

He was addressing a seminar organised by the Department of Political Science at Andhra Loyola College here on Tuesday in connection with International Democracy Day. He dwelt at length on the importance of a fair voting system in a democracy. He also recalled the services of Nethaji Subhash Chandra Bose during the Freedom movement.

Vice-principal Fr Kiran Kumar elaborated on the importance of exercising the universal suffrage enshrined in the Constitution without fear or favour.

Dr BS Amarnath, who was the chief guest was felicitated. Lalitha of Nethaji Forum, head of the Political Science department Dr A Samuel Dayakar, Dr Movva Srinivasa Reddy, Dr Purnima Ravindranath, and about 200 students participated in the seminar.