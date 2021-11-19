Andhra Pradesh: 15 people washed away in Cheyyeru river amid floods, rescue operations begin

The Annamayya Reservoir near Rajampeta in the Kadapa district was washed away due to heavy rains and floods. This caused a sudden increase in flood flow in the catchment areas wherein Gundluru, Pulapattur, Seshamambapuram and Mandapally villages were submerged. Large-scale floods occurred from the Cheyyeru river to Nandalur, Rajampet, and other places. The low-lying areas around the Cheyeru River were inundated.



Meanwhile, in Mandapally, Akepadu, and Nandalur of Nandalur catchment area, about 15 people have been washed away in the floods. Upon receiving the information, the officers and the police carried out rescue operations.

People in the flood-hit villages are climbing onto houses and trying to save their lives. Authorities say 15 people were washed away in the floodwaters, but locals said the number could be even higher. It is suspected that there will be heavy casualties.

Authorities said relief efforts were being hampered by high levels of floodwaters. A kilometer of railway track was washed away near the Ashtavara between Rajampeta and Nandalur. Meanwhile, three bodies were recovered at Nandalur.